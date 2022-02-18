20 records set at GAPLF Novices/Juniors C/Ships

Latest update February 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 18, 2022 Sports
By Zaheer Mohamed
The discipline of competitive weightlifting, which severely tests competitors’ ability, athletes fight to succeed, is won or lost in their mind long before they chalked up and curled their fingers around a barbell. And athletes are cognizant of the fact that in order to succeed, their desire for success must be greater than their fear of failure, and this was evident when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) staged its Novices/Juniors Championship on Sunday last at the St. Stanislaus College Auditorium.
The athletes must be commended for their courageous efforts throughout the day. As they decided their own fate in an atmosphere which provided the kind of motivation that is needed in iron sport, 20 records were broken as the season commenced in fine fashion, setting the tone for the intermediate meet within three months.
Among the highlights of the day’s proceedings was Shelly Ann Gomes earning international qualification for the NAPF international meet in August.
Arnold Archer, Romeo Hunter, Richard Fredericks, Sherene Williams, Dennis Jonas and Yogaishawar Seecharan currently hold new records, while Hunter, Nicholas Albert (male), Williams and Sarah Goptar (female) were crowned overall champions.
The records are as follows.
Powerlifting Records Broken on Sun Feb 13 2022
Athlete Name Wt Class Division Event Kgs Lbs
Shelly Ann Gomes 63 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 72.5 159.835
Arnold Archer 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Squat 35 77.162
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr EQ Squat 247.5 545.644
Arnold Archer 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Bench Press 27.5 60.627
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr EQ Bench Press 155 341.717
Arnold Archer 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Deadlift 55 121.254
Arnold Archer 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Total 117.5 259.043
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr EQ Total 615.0 1355.843
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr EQ Deadlift 212.5 468.482
Richard Fredericks 83 Men’s Master 3 Raw Squat 107.5 236.997
Richard Fredericks 83 Men’s Master 3 Raw Bench Press 75 165.347
Richard Fredricks 83 Men’s Master 3 Raw Deadlift 137.5 303.136
Richard Fredricks 83 Men’s Master 3 Raw Total 320 705.479
Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 67.5 148.812
Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Total 367.5 810.199
Dennis Jonas 120 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 122.5 270.066
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Squat 222.5 490.529
Dennis Jonas 120 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 82.5 181.881
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Deadlift 237.5 523.598
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Total 567.5 1251.124
