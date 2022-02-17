West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain control over Guyana

As Powell (74), Thomas (73) & Hodge (71) score fifties

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A 152-run opening between Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge set the foundation for the Leewards Hurricanes’ commanding position over Guyana Harpy Eagles at stumps on day two of their second round West Indies First Class Championships fixture at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

At stumps, the Hurricanes, replying to Harpy Eagles’ paltry 116, were 366-5, enjoying a lead of 250 going into the third and penultimate day. Terrence Ward on 46 and Rakeem Cornwall on 13 are at the crease.

Powell, who was the only casualty in the first session, made 74 from 148 balls with nine fours, while Hodge fashioned a carefully constructed 71 from 299 balls with six fours.

Hodge added another 85 with Devon Thomas who smashed a pugnacious 73 from 74 balls decorated with 11 boundaries which included a six before he and Jomal Hamilton (48) put together 85 for fifth wicket.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (2-93), fast bowler Nial Smith (2-89) along with Clinton Pestano (1-69) were the wicket takers for the Guyanese who chased leather all day yesterday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 126 without loss with Powell on 55 and Hodge on 51, together they extended their partnership with confident stroke-play on a track still good for batting on a fast outfield.

The 150 was achieved as the partnership increased but with the score on 152 and both batsmen well set for hundreds, Powell was bowled by Smith for 74 playing around a full delivery in the 59th over.

The in-form 32-year-old Thomas pulled Pestano for back-to-back boundaries to bring up the 200 as he galloped to his 25th half century.

Thomas and Hodge carried the score to 216-1 at Lunch with Hodge on 63 and Thomas 58.

After the interval, in glorious sunshine, Thomas, who made 58 and 112 in the opening match against home side Barbados, continued from where he left off at the Kensington Oval and executed several audacious shots on both sides of the wicket.

Along with Hodge who played the supporting role as Thomas blazed away, but with the score on 237 and the partnership 15 runs short of a century, Antiguan Thomas was removed by Pestano.

The demise of Thomas triggered a mini slide as three wickets tumbled for just 20 runs.

Hodge, like Powell and Thomas, failed to convert their 70s into three-figure scorers with Hodge, who made 98 the last time these team met in this format, edging Motie at 246-3 before Kofi James (11) departed at 257-4 when he was bowled by Motie.

Ward (19) and Hamilton (11) saw their team to 284-4 by Tea, while extending the lead to 168.

After the break Hamilton and Ward steadied the ship with sensible batting to push to score to 300 to register a third batting point.

Another partnership was building as the Hurricanes, who lost their first round game to Barbados, reached a lead of 200 runs.

When Hamilton was two away from his 25th First-Class fifty, he was trapped LBW to Smith after hitting two fours and six in 105-ball innings to leave the Hurricanes on 342-5.

Rakeem Cornwall and Ward, who looked well set, posted the 350 to give the Islanders their fourth batting point and were still there at the end of yesterday with the Hurricanes large and in charge.

Match summaries on Day 2 of Round 2 of matches in the West Indies Championship four-day first-class tournament.

At Kensington Oval: Pride trail by 85 runs with eight first innings wickets in hand.

Jamiaca Scorpions 328 (John Campbell 127, Paul Palmer 76, Nkrumah Bonner 49, Leroy Lugg 39; Ramon Reifer 6-23) Barbados Pride 243-2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 137 not out, Raymon Reifer 55 not out, Shamarh Brooks 39).

At Queen’s Park Oval: Hurricanes lead by 250 runs with five first innings wickets in hand.

Guyana Harpy Eagles 116 (Anthony Bramble 38, Keemo Paul 20; Daniel Doram 3-16, Colin Archibald 3-29) Leeward Islands Hurricanes 366-5 (Kieran Powell 74, Devon Thomas 72, Montcin Hodge 71, Jahmar Hamilton 48, Terrance Warde 46 not out; Nial Smith 2-89).

At Brian Lara Stadium: Volcanoes require a further 196 runs to avoid an innings defeat with seven wickets in hand.

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 326 (Joshua Da Silva 73, Yannic Cariah 72, Jeremy Solozano 66, Terence Hinds 57; Shermon Lewis 5-43) Windward Islands Volcanoes 98 (Alick Athanaze 33; Anderson Phillip 4-32, Jayden Seales 3-31) and 32-3 (Anderson Phillip 2-15).