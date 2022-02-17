Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tomb raiders vandalise tomb of Berbice teen

Feb 17, 2022 News

– remove body, cash and jewellery

The vandalised tomb of Vishnu Samaroo

Vishnu Samaroo before be passed away.

Kaieteur News – The tomb of a teenager, who died from stage 4 cancer in January and was buried some two weeks ago at the Hampshire Cemetery, Corentyne, Berbice, was vandalised by tomb raiders sometime yesterday afternoon.
Father of the teen, Awad Samaroo told Kaieteur News that his son, Vishnu Samaroo was buried with cash, jewellery and a cell phone. He said that just two days ago, family members had tiled the tomb. According to the man, he was visiting to check on the tomb yesterday, like he usually would, when he discovered the entire side of the structure was smashed open.
He said upon further checks, he saw his son’s remains about 20 ft away from the tomb and the cash, jewellery and cell phone were missing.
A total of $65,000 in cash, four silver chains, two silver rings, one silver wrist band and an A20 cell phone, valued at $50,000, were stolen.
The man said that the police were immediately summoned to the location. He said too that the tomb has since been repaired and his son’s remains have been returned to it.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain control over Guyana

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain...

Feb 17, 2022

As Powell (74), Thomas (73) & Hodge (71) score fifties By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A 152-run opening between Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge set the foundation for the Leewards...
Read More
WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s ‘Start Coaching Programme’

WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s...

Feb 17, 2022

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit destination

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit...

Feb 17, 2022

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two officials make FIFA list

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two...

Feb 17, 2022

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of Dominica battle

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of...

Feb 16, 2022

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Feb 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]