Tomb raiders vandalise tomb of Berbice teen

– remove body, cash and jewellery

Kaieteur News – The tomb of a teenager, who died from stage 4 cancer in January and was buried some two weeks ago at the Hampshire Cemetery, Corentyne, Berbice, was vandalised by tomb raiders sometime yesterday afternoon.

Father of the teen, Awad Samaroo told Kaieteur News that his son, Vishnu Samaroo was buried with cash, jewellery and a cell phone. He said that just two days ago, family members had tiled the tomb. According to the man, he was visiting to check on the tomb yesterday, like he usually would, when he discovered the entire side of the structure was smashed open.

He said upon further checks, he saw his son’s remains about 20 ft away from the tomb and the cash, jewellery and cell phone were missing.

A total of $65,000 in cash, four silver chains, two silver rings, one silver wrist band and an A20 cell phone, valued at $50,000, were stolen.

The man said that the police were immediately summoned to the location. He said too that the tomb has since been repaired and his son’s remains have been returned to it.