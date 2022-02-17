Thank you GRA!

Kaieteur News – Nuff woman does frighten dem get leff pon de shelf. Dem does vex when dem friends call dem old maid.

Dat is why some ah dem does mek mistake and get fool by any person wah whispering sweet words in dem ears. But dem sweet words does sometimes leave a bitter taste. And nuff ah dem does regret some of de partners dem hook up with.

Sometimes is bare problems does visit some ah dem. Instead of comfort and security, is bare stress and problems.

Dat is why some women today mek up dem mind fuh be single. Dem nah able with worries. Dem nah able with problems.

But dem does miss certain things when dem single. Not anymore! Thank you GRA!

Single life has its pleasures. Thank you GRA!

Now yuh nah gat to worry bout bringing a stranger in de house. Thank you GRA!

Yuh nah gat to worry anymore bout disease and blow. Thank you GRA!

Yuh nah gat to tek worries bout whether if yuh gan get abuse. Yuh could live alone satisfied and happy. Thank you GRA!

Yuh nah gat to worry bout being lonely anymore. Yuh gat yuh company by yuh side. It nah does talk. It nah gat to get food. It nah gat to get money and it nah does answer yuh back. All it need is a few batteries now and den. Thank you GRA!

Yuh nah gat to worry bout somebody snoring. Thank you GRA!

Is childhood all over again. Yuh happy and content playing with yuh toy. Thank you GRA!

Talk half. Leff half.