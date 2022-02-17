Rehab Centre gets support to prepare persons with disabilities for O&G sector

Kaieteur News – On February 14 – the day of love – Falcon Logistics and Stena Carron Drilling Ltd., two companies servicing the local oil and gas sector, demonstrated their love for giving back by handing over a sizeable donation to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC), a move which is expected to give persons within the disabilities community a chance to access jobs in the oil and gas sector.

The companies have reaffirmed their commitment to the Rehabilitation Centre and by extension persons with disabilities in Guyana via a joint monetary donation of G$8,300,000.

Beginning in 2019, the two companies forged a partnership with the PRRC and have made several donations in support of the services of the Centre, including appliances and equipment for multiple departments. Donations of PPE and much needed cleaning and sanitisation supplies were also provided to the institution throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a release to the press detailed yesterday.

The most recent donation, the release outlined, is the result of Xmas fundraising initiatives by the offshore crew members of the Stena Drill ships, Carron and DrillMax, whose numbers are made up of different nationalities, including a growing number of Guyanese.

The funds raised were then matched by Stena Drilling’s head office, and the same sum was in turn matched by Falcon Logistics. Executives of Falcon Logistics Inc.: Ms. Jennifer Falconer, President and Mr. Marshall Mintz, Operations Manager; along with Stena Rig Managers, Lachie Dow and Paul Slater; Chief Operations Officer, Chris Carbaugh; International Logistics Manager, Richard Wells, and several other company representatives, presented the joint donations to Rehabilitation Officer, Dr. Mellisa Corlette-Sengwe and administrative staff of the PRRC, during a guided tour of the Centre’s Complex.

Dr. Corlette-Sengwe informed that based on discussions with Falcon Logistics’ representatives, the donation will be used primarily for training to assist amputees or persons with disabilities in accessing jobs in the oil and gas industry. “This is made possible through a collaboration between the Centre and Falcon Logistics Inc, wherein amputees utilising the services of the Centre, who also meet the necessary qualifications for training, are nominated for the programme,” the release added.

Stena Drilling’s core values are Care, Innovation and Performance. Care is its primary value, which it strives to demonstrate through its respect and support for all employees, local entities, and social responsibility initiatives. As long-term guests in Guyana, Stena Drilling believes it is important to engage and support excellent organisations, such as Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, to make meaningful contributions towards the constructive work they are implementing and support the positive impact they are making for the community in Guyana.

Stena Drilling is of the view that “it will give greater opportunity for those in their care to reach their maximum potential, live an independent life as possible, make positive contributions to society and hopefully within our industry and operations in the future.”