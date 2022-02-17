Man charged for allegedly raping minor on fishing trip

Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Veroy Isaacs was yesterday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance for allegedly raping a minor, whom he had taken on a fishing trip.
The defendant who speaks the Arakuna dialect appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleges that between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, at Kamarang River, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The court heard that Isaacs had reportedly took the child on a fishing trip to Kumara Creek, and while there, he took her on a rock in the river where he allegedly raped her.
It was further stated that the child confided in her mother who then confronted Isaacs before she reported the matter to the police. An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.
The Chief Magistrate remanded Isaacs to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 14, 2022.
