Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man charged for allegedly raping minor on fishing trip

Feb 17, 2022 News

Remanded, Veroy Isaacs.

Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Veroy Isaacs was yesterday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance for allegedly raping a minor, whom he had taken on a fishing trip.
The defendant who speaks the Arakuna dialect appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleges that between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, at Kamarang River, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.
The court heard that Isaacs had reportedly took the child on a fishing trip to Kumara Creek, and while there, he took her on a rock in the river where he allegedly raped her.
It was further stated that the child confided in her mother who then confronted Isaacs before she reported the matter to the police. An investigation was launched and the defendant was later arrested and charged for the offence.
The Chief Magistrate remanded Isaacs to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 14, 2022.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain control over Guyana

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain...

Feb 17, 2022

As Powell (74), Thomas (73) & Hodge (71) score fifties By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A 152-run opening between Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge set the foundation for the Leewards...
Read More
WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s ‘Start Coaching Programme’

WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s...

Feb 17, 2022

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit destination

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit...

Feb 17, 2022

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two officials make FIFA list

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two...

Feb 17, 2022

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of Dominica battle

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of...

Feb 16, 2022

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Feb 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]