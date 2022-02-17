Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit destination

Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has delivered outstanding exposure to Guyana during the 2021 season with a total sponsorship value of US$48.5million. This figure was generated from a report from independent and world-leading research company, YouGov Sport.
The tournament took place in St Kitts & Nevis between 26 August and 15 September and with over half a billion views across the event there was fantastic exposure for the partner tourist boards across the Caribbean.
The total viewership figure for 2021 was 517.4million, with the tournament passing half a billion viewers for the second successive year. This massive TV and digital viewership was the driver behind these fantastic sponsorship valuations.
While the tournament did not take place in Guyana, great efforts were made to ensure that the country was showcased to a massive global audience, with team and stadium branding as well as tourism vignettes and features within the broadcast.
Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Guyana has played such a huge role in Hero CPL over the years, and we have missed visiting this beautiful country over the last two seasons. However, it is very pleasing that we have been able to work with the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise to deliver these great sponsorship numbers.”
