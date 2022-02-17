Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit destination

Feb 17, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has delivered outstanding exposure to Guyana during the 2021 season with a total sponsorship value of US$48.5million. This figure was generated from a report from independent and world-leading research company, YouGov Sport.

There is always an electrifying atmosphere at Providence during CPL matches.

The tournament took place in St Kitts & Nevis between 26 August and 15 September and with over half a billion views across the event there was fantastic exposure for the partner tourist boards across the Caribbean.
The total viewership figure for 2021 was 517.4million, with the tournament passing half a billion viewers for the second successive year. This massive TV and digital viewership was the driver behind these fantastic sponsorship valuations.
While the tournament did not take place in Guyana, great efforts were made to ensure that the country was showcased to a massive global audience, with team and stadium branding as well as tourism vignettes and features within the broadcast.
Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Guyana has played such a huge role in Hero CPL over the years, and we have missed visiting this beautiful country over the last two seasons. However, it is very pleasing that we have been able to work with the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise to deliver these great sponsorship numbers.”

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain control over Guyana

West Indies 4-day First-Class C/ships… Leewards maintain...

Feb 17, 2022

As Powell (74), Thomas (73) & Hodge (71) score fifties By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A 152-run opening between Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge set the foundation for the Leewards...
Read More
WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s ‘Start Coaching Programme’

WABC Instructor, Isley completes Guyana’s...

Feb 17, 2022

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit destination

Hero CPL showcases Guyana as must visit...

Feb 17, 2022

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two officials make FIFA list

GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two...

Feb 17, 2022

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of Dominica battle

Lady Jags seeking right chemistry ahead of...

Feb 16, 2022

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Feb 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]