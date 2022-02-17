GFF honours refs for 2021 performance – Two officials make FIFA list

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has presented two match officials with their official FIFA badges for 2022 and recognised the outstanding performances of referees during its trio of year-end tournaments.

Referee Sherwin Johnson and assistant referee, Kleon Lindey, maintained their spots on the 2022 FIFA Refereeing International Lists, which enable high-performing individuals to officiate at FIFA-sanctioned international matches and to display the FIFA badge on their shirts. Johnson has featured on the list since 2012, while Lindey has been part of the selection since 2015.

“Congratulations for acceding again to the list of international referees,” said Dion Inniss, GFF Executive Committee member and Head of Refereeing.

“My hope is that, this year, we can have more tournaments, whether locally or regionally, so persons can be exposed to showcase their skills. I can easily think of at least four other persons who are knocking on the door and can be out there representing us at the highest level.”

Long-serving female FIFA referee Maurees Skeete did not make the list this year, largely due to the impact of injuries and ongoing work commitments, Inniss disclosed.

“On behalf of the GFF and the entire football fraternity, I would like to thank her for her service to football over the years,” he added.

“She has indicated to me that she would want to continue in another area of refereeing, possibly as an instructor, and that is very good news – for her to be a mentor to other girls that are coming through.”

GFF President Wayne Forde commended Johnson and Lindey for representing the Golden Arrowhead and the Federation at the highest level of their profession. “I know you gentlemen would have earned your place as seasoned, tried and tested professionals,” Forde said.

“You carry quite a burden of responsibility when you step out on the international arena. You represent the national association and we want to assure you of our continued support, and wish you every success in 2022.”

The GFF also recognised the achievements of four match officials for their consistent levels of excellence during the GFF-Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Super 16 Cup, the GFF-Guyana National Women’s Football Association (GNWFA) Women’s Super 16 Festival and the GFF-K&S Futsal Championship, which took place over the Christmas season.