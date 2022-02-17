Former teacher accused of sexual activity with minor, faces trial by jury

Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Accused: Coen Jackson.

Kaieteur News – Embattled former teacher of the Bishops’ High School, Coen Jackson yesterday faced the judge and jury in the Georgetown High Court to answer to four counts of sexual activity with an underage girl. Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and the mixed 12-member jury.
It was revealed that Jackson engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl by abusing a position of trust. The indictment specified that he committed the offences on four occasions during February, March, April and May of 2011.
During his trial, the 42- year-old former teacher will be represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Jerome Khan, while the State’s case will be led by Attorney Nafeeza Baig who is appearing in association with State Counsel Muntaz Ali and Latifah Elliot.
The charges were first instated against Jackson in March 2018. The teacher had faced a preliminary inquiry before a city magistrate in May 2018, then was committed to stand trial for the offence in the High Court. The Magistrate had determined that there is sufficient evidence made out against Jackson to face a trial by jury.

