Car thief jailed

– tells court he was ‘under the influence’

Kaieteur News – Thirty-two-year-old Anthony Cooper was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing a car but claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

The defendant who works at Windsor Estate, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge which alleges that on October 10, 2021 at Stabroek Market, he stole from Onika Bobb, a Toyota Axio motorcar, PZZ 1293, valued at $3.5 million.

The court heard that on the day in question, Bobb parked her car at the tarmac at Stabroek and forgot her keys in the driver’s door. The woman had started vending and was not aware of her blunder until after returning to the tarmac and realising that her car was gone.

Bobb reported the matter to the police and an investigation was launched. The ranks, this publication was informed, were able to check the footage from a nearby CCTV camera and a man was seen driving off with the car.

It was further stated that on Tuesday, Bobb’s husband saw the car on the East Bank public road, but with another number plate – HD 1655.

Despite the changed number plate, the man was able to recognise the markings on the car and as such, he drove in front of the car, causing it to stop. He then questioned the driver asking him where he got the car from and the defendant, subsequently, confessed to stealing the car from the Stabroek tarmac.

Cooper was then taken to the Brickdam Police Station and placed in custody.

In his address to the court, he claimed that on the day of the incident, he was under the influence of alcohol. He said that he was waiting at the park for a bus and when he saw the key in the car door, he took it out and then entered the vehicle.

Cooper said he then drove the car home but his landlord told him to take it back. He told the magistrate that when Bobb’s husband stopped him, he was on his way to return the car.

After giving his explanation to the court, Cooper apologised and offered to pay for the time he had the vehicle.

However, the Chief Magistrate imposed a two years sentence on Cooper for the offence.