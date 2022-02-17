3 unvaccinated men succumb to COVID-19

– 105 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – Three unvaccinated men who contracted COVID-19 have died over the past two days while receiving treatment at a medical institution. This is according to the Ministry of Health, which reported on Wednesday that the fatalities are that of a 38-year-old from Region One, a 75-year-old from Region Six and a 68-year-old from Region Four.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,202.

Meanwhile, in its updated COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 105 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,465.

The dashboard shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 81 individuals are in institutional isolation, 1,084 are home isolation and 23 are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 60,090 individuals have recovered from the virus.