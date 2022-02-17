2021 Review Part 4: Entitlement and betrayal

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I refer to the subject above, which is the title of Freddie Kissoon’s article in KN Feb 16, 2022. A part of his article reads, “… I cannot comment on the public waterfront property sale by former Minister, Winston Jordan, because the matter is before the courts. But one can examine the political attitudes of African rights commentators during the announcement that Jordan would be charged. All of them supported the arrangement Jordan made with B.K. Tiwarie to purchase the property which is state land.” For the benefit of your readers, I never engaged B. K. Tiwarie on any land matter, never signed any contract with him for the purchase of any land nor did I make any arrangement with B. K. Tiwarie to purchase any state land. It’s because of the very reason that this matter is in court that I will say nothing more at this stage. That does not mean that I will allow Freddie Kissoon or anyone else to libel or slander me. I am reserving my rights to seek redress in this matter.

Winston Jordan

Former Minister of Finance