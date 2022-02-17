2021 Review Part 4: Entitlement and betrayal

Latest update February 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 17, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I refer to the subject above, which is the title of Freddie Kissoon’s article in KN Feb 16, 2022. A part of his article reads, “… I cannot comment on the public waterfront property sale by former Minister, Winston Jordan, because the matter is before the courts. But one can examine the political attitudes of African rights commentators during the announcement that Jordan would be charged. All of them supported the arrangement Jordan made with B.K. Tiwarie to purchase the property which is state land.” For the benefit of your readers, I never engaged B. K. Tiwarie on any land matter, never signed any contract with him for the purchase of any land nor did I make any arrangement with B. K. Tiwarie to purchase any state land. It’s because of the very reason that this matter is in court that I will say nothing more at this stage. That does not mean that I will allow Freddie Kissoon or anyone else to libel or slander me. I am reserving my rights to seek redress in this matter.
Winston Jordan
Former Minister of Finance
Feb 17, 2022As Powell (74), Thomas (73) & Hodge (71) score fifties By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A 152-run opening between Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge set the foundation for the Leewards...
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
This is the last part of the series though I must remind you as I did yesterday there was some confusion in the numbering... more
It is said that if you can drive in Guyana, then you can drive anywhere in the world. The drivers of Guyana are amongst the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]