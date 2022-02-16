Seven Seas re-commits supports Archery Guyana

Kaieteur News – “Seven Seas,” a brand distributed by Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc., has reached out once again to re-commit its support to Archery Guyana, and will be exclusively sponsoring the 2021 Indoor Archery Competition at the Muslim Youth Organization yesterday.

The launch of the Partnership between Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Archery Guyana took place at the end of July 2019 (Pre Covid-19 Times) at the Massy Distribution Office at Montrose, East Coast Demerara. The then Brand Coordinator noted that, Seven Seas Omega-3 products are essential in enabling us to become focused and disciplined, which are qualities necessary for anyone to achieve success in Life and Sports.As such, Seven Seas see itself as a natural collaborator with the Sport of Archery. This is especially true given the intense level of stability, precision, and concentration required to ucceed in the sport. Therefore, naturally, Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. through its Brand, Seven Seas, looks forward to supporting and growing with the Sport of Archery over the years to come.

Thanks were expressed by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, for Seven Seas continued collaboration as a competition sponsor. Special Thanks to the Management of Massy Distribution (Guyana) Inc. and Seven Seas as we move forward to promote the sport of Archery in Guyana.