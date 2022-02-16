Guyana Beverages Inc. renews sponsorship with Archery Guyana

Latest update February 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana Beverages Incorporated (GBI) has recently renewed their sponsorship with Archery Guyana as the sport continues to foster its growth throughout the county.
Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, noted that for Archery and any sport overall, hydration is very important.
On the morning of July 30, 2019, the National Gymnasium was the venue where the two entities entered their agreement, now almost two years later on February 14 the partnership was once again renewed.
Persaud-McKinnon expressed great delight at the fact that Archery Guyana will be continuing its partnership with GBI, located at Plot 4A Area AA1 Plantation Great Diamond East Bank Demerara.
Guyana Beverages Inc. will be sponsoring its Oasis brand of purified water products for Archery Guyana. Oasis offers consumers a refreshing balanced taste of premium purified water.
GBI, a leader in the beverage industry, remains at the cutting edge of innovation. To this end, the company launched in the Guyana market its new Sports Drink, ‘Altitude’ which contains sodium, potassium and magnesium and comes in 3 flavours – Fruit Punch, Grape and Blue Frost.
This product will also form part of the sponsorship, offering the participants the ability to replace electrolytes lost through sweat.
A deep level of gratitude is expressed to General Manager of GBI, Samuel Arjoon, and the Management of the company for focusing on sports development and for seeking to make Oasis the official water of Archery Guyana.
More information on Archery Guyana can be found on its website www.ArcheryGuyana.org.
