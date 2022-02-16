GCB congratulates Hetmyer, Shepherd and Rutherford on IPL Selections

Latest update February 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board has offered congratulations to three (3) Guyanese cricketers who were selected by teams during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) recently auction held on February 12 and 13, 2022.
Shimron Hetmyer, who has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), was snapped up by Rajastan Royals (RR) for approximately USD$1,133,000. He is presently representing Guyana Harpy Eagles in the West Indies Championship as he looks to help Guyana regain the Regional four (4) day trophy.
Romario Shepherd has been selected for his first IPL season following impressive showings over the past six (6) months both with the bat and ball during the last Caribbean Premiere League (IPL) and for West Indies. He has been selected by Sunrisers Hyderabad for approximately USD$1,033,000.
Sherfane Rutherford, a CPL champion with the St. Kitts Patriots where he had some solid performances, was picked up by RCB for approximately USD$133,000. Rutherford is back in the IPL after missing last season. He was a member of the victorious Mumbai Indians team in 2020.
The GCB wishes Hetmyer, Shepherd and Rutherford well as they continue to make Guyana and West Indies proud.
Feb 16, 2022Kaieteur News – Head Coach of Guyana’s Senior Women’s National Team, Ivan Joseph, expects to face a strong, physical Dominican team in the first step towards the 2023 FIFA Women’s World...
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Feb 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – I would like to apologise to my readers for the confusion I caused by numbering Part 4 of reflections... more
Kaieteur News – Glenn Lall, the publisher of this newspaper and the force behind the campaign to ensure a better oil... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]