GCB congratulates Hetmyer, Shepherd and Rutherford on IPL Selections

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board has offered congratulations to three (3) Guyanese cricketers who were selected by teams during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) recently auction held on February 12 and 13, 2022.

Shimron Hetmyer, who has previously represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), was snapped up by Rajastan Royals (RR) for approximately USD$1,133,000. He is presently representing Guyana Harpy Eagles in the West Indies Championship as he looks to help Guyana regain the Regional four (4) day trophy.

Romario Shepherd has been selected for his first IPL season following impressive showings over the past six (6) months both with the bat and ball during the last Caribbean Premiere League (IPL) and for West Indies. He has been selected by Sunrisers Hyderabad for approximately USD$1,033,000.

Sherfane Rutherford, a CPL champion with the St. Kitts Patriots where he had some solid performances, was picked up by RCB for approximately USD$133,000. Rutherford is back in the IPL after missing last season. He was a member of the victorious Mumbai Indians team in 2020.

The GCB wishes Hetmyer, Shepherd and Rutherford well as they continue to make Guyana and West Indies proud.