Dishonouring the honourable

Latest update February 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Is it time for the word ‘Honourable’ to be banned when referring to a Member of Parliament?
Their recent language in the House is dishonouring the word honourable.
Sincerely,
Muhammad Alli
