Dishonouring the honourable

Feb 16, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
Is it time for the word ‘Honourable’ to be banned when referring to a Member of Parliament?
Their recent language in the House is dishonouring the word honourable.
Sincerely,
Muhammad Alli

