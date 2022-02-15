Valentine disappoint a lot ah people

Kaieteur News – A lot ah people been wearing red yesterday. But nuff ah dem got neither roses nor candy nor perfume.

Some ah dem been sitting by de phone all day waiting fuh de special Valentine Day call. Nuff ah dem disappointed.

Nuff ah dem office girls could not tek dem eyes off de door. Dem waiting fuh see if dem gan get flowers. Well, nuff ah dem get disappointed.

Dem face sour by afternoon and dem realise dat Valentine can have its own disappointments.

It remind dem boys of de story of de old, grey-haired man wah walk into one of de finest jewellery stores in Georgetown last Friday with a beautiful young lady at he side. He tell de jeweller dat he looking fuh a special ring for he girlfriend fuh Valentine.

De jeweller look through he stock and brought out a $500,000 ring. De old man seh, “No, I’d like to see something mo expensive.”

At dat statement, de jeweller went to he special stock and bring out another ring. “Here’s a stunning ring at only $1,400,000,” de jeweller said.

De young lady’s eyes sparkled and she whole body tremble with excitement.

De old man, seeing dis say, “We’ll take it.”

De jeweller ask he how payment would be made and de old man say, “By cheque. I know you need to make sure my cheque is good, so I gan write it now, and you can call the bank to verify the funds on Monday morning. And ah gan pick the ring up on Monday afternoon, Valentine Day.”

Monday morning, de jeweller phoned de old man. “There’s no money in your account.”

”I know,” said de old man, “But let me tell you about my weekend!”

Talk half. Leff half.