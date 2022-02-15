Sir Curtly Ambrose, Dr. Frank Denbow, Nolan McKenzie, Kelvin Singh & Franklin Wilson are latest recipients

BCB Tribute to Hero Award…

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday evening last at a gala cocktail reception held at the Saint Francis Community Developers Centre, Rose Hall Corentyne, bestowed its highest honour on five individuals for their outstanding contributions to the game and in particular Berbice cricket.

Leading the list of awardees was the legendary former West Indies fast-bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose, Dr. Frank Denbow, former Guyana opening batsman Nolan McKenzie, Sports Journalist Franklin Wilson and Managing Director of Guyana Brewery Inc., Kelvin Singh who is one of the BCB tournament sponsors.

Ambrose, who was a feared pace bowler during career for the West Indies team, had warmed the hearts of thousands of Caribbean and international fans including BCB President Hilbert Foster who reminisced on those glory days.

Foster it was who, on the prompting and sponsorship of Dr. Denbow brought Ambrose to Guyana to conduct the historic fast-bowling camp which concluded Sunday for close to fifty (50) young fast bowlers at the Albion Community Centre Ground.

McKenzie, who also conducted batting clinics for boys and girls over the course of the three day camp at Albion, had offered his services to the BCB voluntarily to help shape the next generation of cricketers for the BCB, Guyana and by extension, the West Indies.

President Foster, who chaired proceedings, enlightened the invites with regards to the exploits of each awardee and the reason for them being honoured noting, that they have all made their mark in contributing towards the BCB being the best run Board in the entire Caribbean.

He noted that the lives of thousands of players, both male and female haven been touched on and off the field of play due to the collective efforts of the latest five to be rewarded as well as the others who have received the said award.

Each awardee was presented with a plaque and a gold medal; the total number of persons receiving this award now stands at 77.