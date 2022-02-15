New telecoms provider gets licence to service Guyana

Kaieteur News – A new telecommunications provider looking to operate in the domestic market has been given the formal go ahead with a formal individual Licence and Frequency Authorisation made under the Telecommunications Act.

Since published in the Official Gazette and signed under the hand of Prime Minister Mark Phillips, the authorisation takes effect from January 1, last.

The notice, published on Friday last, was dated February 9, with its date of effect being January 1.

The company had faced some backlash after it had announced getting its licence last year, but government by way of a statement emanating from the Prime Minister Office said, the company jumped the gun in making the announcement.

“While government desires to maximize competition and welcomes investment of new entrants to the sector, and has indeed done considerable work on processing the application of Green Gibraltar Inc., we nevertheless note that there is a statutory process to be followed which is not yet complete,” the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister informed.

It should be noted too that at the time, Green Gibraltar representative, Kamal Juman Yassin had acknowledged a misunderstanding at the time, conceding that it is only after the requisite legal processes are followed that a licence can be granted.

In November last, the company had said government approved its application.

“Green Gibraltar Incorporated, a 100 percent Guyanese owned company established in 2019, is proud to announce that the Government of Guyana has approved its application for the provision of cellular services in Guyana,” according to Green Gibraltar Inc.

“The Company would like to thank the Telecom Department as well as the Honourable Prime Minister Mark Phillips for their diligent scrutiny in the licensing process which will allow us to bring next level telecom to the citizens of Guyana,” it added.

It had said that “With the approval of the licence, efforts will now focus on the steps necessary to commence operations.

Green Gibraltar is looking to install and operate a 5G telecommunications network in seven of the country’s 10 regions.

In a notice published in the October last, the Telecommunications Agency informed that the company had applied for the granting of an individual licence to operate a public telecommunications network and offer a public mobile telecommunications service in regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

It had also applied for frequency authorisation to use spectrum and to install and operate radio communication equipment in the operating of the network and service.

The Telecommunications Agency at the time advised that any person who may have an interest in or be affected by the application for a frequency authorisation to make written submissions.

It was noted that in 2019, two companies, MHM Holdings GY Inc., and Green Gibraltar Inc., led by Guyanese entrepreneurs, resolved to improve the limited and poor-quality cellular service in the country.

“A formal application was submitted in January of 2021 in response to the Telecom Liberalisation act. After two years of hard work and sound investments, the companies have now assembled an industry leading team of financial and technical partners. The granting of the licence is the first step on the journey of realising this vision. Green Gibraltar Inc., MHM Holdings GY, Inc., and their partners understand the desire of Guyana’s citizens and businesses to have an option to connect with the world in a professional and cost-effective manner.”