Many local businesses positively impacted by oil and gas industry

– Digicel Business stands ready to support

Kaieteur News – Across Guyana, business has been booming for many as a result of the recent growth of the oil and gas sector.

In a release, it was noted that in December, Digicel Business conducted a survey of over 100 Guyanese businesses and found that almost 60 percent of them reported having been positively impacted by the oil and gas industry.

Kevin Beckett, Head of Digicel’s Group Oil and Gas Division said, “With the World Bank estimating that Guyana’s GDP will grow by 49.7 percent this year, businesses will continue to experience rapid growth over the next few years, and with this kind of growth, it’s important to have the right partnerships on board to assist in the journey. Digicel Business offers end-to-end fully managed business solutions with its robust network, expert resources and cutting-edge technology, all working in synergy to achieve one aim, efficiencies across businesses, whether you are a large or small organisation.”

Referencing Digicel Business’ Digital Transformation Research Report and Guide that launched at the end of January, Digicel Group’s Chief Business Officer, Liam Donnelly commented that: “Cyber security is a hot topic globally, and it’s something that can have a devastating impact on anyone, personally or professionally, you don’t need to be a large company to be targeted. While 77 percent of businesses surveyed across the Caribbean had accelerated their digital strategy because of the pandemic, the resulting growth from this digital transformation investment is at risk if cyber security isn’t upgraded accordingly.”

With eight percent of respondents working in the oil and gas industry, and 16 percent servicing that industry exclusively, the report strongly showcases the views of the sector in Guyana, and internationally, as 33 percent of respondents reported having business locations outside the country. This drives home the importance of having scalable, secure, state of the art infrastructure in place.

Within the Guyana survey, of note is that, the majority of respondents ranked services like cybersecurity, smart solutions, cloud, connectivity, mobile and data analytics as extremely important to their business. As a proud Gold Sponsor, Digicel Business will be showcasing the above services at the International Energy Conference and Expo this week.

In light of Guyana’s Oil and Gas growth and expansion, Digicel Guyana’s CEO Gregory Dean commented on the business solutions provider’s commitment to supporting this growth. Dean said, “Apart from providing access to world leading vendors through our business solutions, at Digicel, we are committed to also providing top tier reliability and customer service, expert consultations and advice, competitive pricing, innovative technology and managed services to our business customers.”

The Digicel Business team will be ready and available to meet with current and prospective customers at the conference from February 15-18 at the Guyana Marriott, Kingston, Georgetown.