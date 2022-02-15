Man caught stealing from 3-year-old

Latest update February 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A thief was reportedly caught red handed on Sunday morning stealing a cell phone and a small sum of cash from a three-year-old child at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.
Based on information reaching this publication, the child was sent to the gate of his Station Street home to deliver the cell phone and money to his mother while an adult watched.
Unfortunately, when the toddler arrived at the gate, there was a man there. The child, according to reports, willingly handed over the items to the man and hurriedly walked away. It appeared as though the thief did not notice that an adult had seen him.
According to that individual, he rushed out immediately in pursuit of the man and raised an alarm. Assisted by public-spirited citizens, he was able to apprehend the thief a short distance away.
They were able to recover the stolen items from the thief before bounding his hands. Police were summoned and the suspect was handed over to police.
Feb 15, 2022Noble House Seafoods 2nd division 2-day… Kaieteur News – The opening day on Saturday’s Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket...
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
I would briefly like to respond to two points raised by Ms. Isabelle de Caires in her other letter on me. First, the editor-in-chief... more
It makes no economic sense to be spending almost G$800M to restore City Hall. None whatsoever! Last September, Central Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]