Man caught stealing from 3-year-old

Kaieteur News – A thief was reportedly caught red handed on Sunday morning stealing a cell phone and a small sum of cash from a three-year-old child at Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Based on information reaching this publication, the child was sent to the gate of his Station Street home to deliver the cell phone and money to his mother while an adult watched.

Unfortunately, when the toddler arrived at the gate, there was a man there. The child, according to reports, willingly handed over the items to the man and hurriedly walked away. It appeared as though the thief did not notice that an adult had seen him.

According to that individual, he rushed out immediately in pursuit of the man and raised an alarm. Assisted by public-spirited citizens, he was able to apprehend the thief a short distance away.

They were able to recover the stolen items from the thief before bounding his hands. Police were summoned and the suspect was handed over to police.