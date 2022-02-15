GMI workers complain to GAWU about living conditions

Dear Editor

Workers of the Guyana Manganese Inc. (GMI) have reported to the GAWU that their living conditions at the company’s Matthews Ridge location in the North West district is not fit.

The workers shared with our Union that proper sanitation is absent and despite their repeated pleas, it appeared to them, the company was not prepared meaningfully to address the situation. They bemoaned that given the current COVID-19 pandemic, in which sanitation has taken even greater importance, they are forced to endure such difficult conditions. They also lamented the physical condition of the housing facilities, which they shared required urgent repairs and rehabilitation to bring it to an acceptable level.

We understand from the workers, locals are housed in a particular section of the company’s compound. They advised us that the foreign nationals are housed separately. The Union understands from the workers that foreigners are afforded several amenities such as satellite television, washing machines, facilities for recreation, among other things, similar facilities are not extended to Guyanese. Additionally, they informed our Union that whereas foreigners are provided with cleaning assistance, they are required to clean their own rooms. They explained as well that even a necessity such as internet access to communicate with their relatives is denied though the foreigners are allowed such access. They on the other hand must purchase cellular data if they wish to have internet access.

Workers also expressed to our Union concerns in respect of their NIS deductions. They told us that though NIS deductions were made from their wages/salaries, they were unsure whether such deductions were remitted to the Scheme. Additionally, the workers indicated to the GAWU that their working conditions left a lot to be desired and there was need for urgent remedy.

The GAWU was disturbed to learn of the reports from the workers of this foreign enterprise. Indeed, it is disturbing to learn of the apparent treatment by the company. Undoubtedly, there is urgent need to address the situation and ensure they are protected. Our Union stands in solidarity with the workers of GMI. Undoubtedly, like all workers, they deserve due reward for their effort and acceptable housing facilities as they contribute to the company’s success.

Regards

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union