GCB President Bissoondyal Singh visits Essequibo U-15 trials

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) head, Bissoondyal Singh, visited the Imam Bacchus Sports Ground on Sunday 13th February, where he interacted with young cricketers on show, vying for a place in the Essequibo U-15 side.

Singh related that finally Essequibo got a Board and a President that is interested in the development of the sport across the entire county.

He expressed his satisfaction stating that, “In just over a month the ECB is able to mobilise resources with efficiency to make this Under-15 trials possible and as such, the GCB is very proud hence my presence.”

Bissoondyal praised the youngsters for bringing their A game to the trials and charged them to take this opportunity seriously, because, they are the future and assured them that even if they don’t make it to the top at the West Indies level, with discipline, they will still end up to be good young people of society, he encouraged the lads to share the skills learnt with their fellow students since cricket will be re-introduced in to the school system once again.

Singh outlined to the youths that many career opportunities can be derived from cricket and urged the players to be discipline as the sport is a gentleman’s game he also stressed the importance of youth and grass root level cricket to bring out good cricketers to represent their county, their country and even at the West Indies level. “The ECB and by extension the GCB are devoting its time and is working very hard to ensure that quality cricketers are produced and most importantly good young people,” Singh stated

President Singh also noted that while special emphasis is placed on the development of youth cricket, a lot is planned to ensure involvement for every level of the game so as to ensure that cricket comes back as one of the greatest sporting disciplines in Guyana.

He further reinstated that himself and the ECB is working towards getting the Anna Regina cricket hostel functioning, so as to facilitate future encampment among the various counties and teams.

In closing the President stated that he is expecting the lad to do extremely well at the GCB inter county tournament and wished them every success in their games ahead.