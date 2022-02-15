Former prison warder pleads guilty to killing wife in 2016

Latest update February 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Making his appearance virtually in the Berbice High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon, Sheldon Prince of Lot 40 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice and a former prison warder at the Mazaruni Prison, pleaded guilty to the capital offence of murder committed on his then wife, Lonette Nicholson-Prince, on December 28, 2016.
Nicholson-Prince, who was a Cosmetologist/hairdresser at the National Psychiatric Hospital located at Fort Canje, Berbice, was 23 years old and mother of a two-year-old at the time of her death.
Prosecutrix Abigail Gibbs is representing the State while the accused is being represented by attorney-at-law Mursaline Bhaccus.
Sentencing was set for March 1, 2022 by Justice Kissoon and a probation report was ordered.
Prince brutally stabbed his wife to death at her place of work on December 28, 2016.
The prison warder had made his move after the woman’s father dropped her off at work. He entered the compound of the Psychiatric Hospital like any other day he would’ve visited her. That day, it was Clinic Day, and there were three guards on duty.
He reportedly walked to his wife’s work area and requested to speak to her in the presence of another employee but she refused and told him “we have nothing to talk about.”
An eyewitness, who was in the work area with the victim, had said that Prince whipped out a knife from his waist and plunged it into the woman’s chest.
According to the eyewitness, she screamed to alert others and ran. As other persons rushed to the screams, the accused charged towards them as well but eventually escaped.
The police were summoned and a search was launched for the prison warder. A pair of blue jeans reportedly belonging to him was found beneath the Canje Bridge.
The family of Lonnette Nicholson-Prince was contacted moments after the stabbing and at approximately 11:45hrs, a few hours after the stabbing, Prince turned himself over to authorities at the Central Police Station in the company of his attorney, Mursaline Bacchus. He was subsequently taken into custody.
A post-mortem examination conducted on the body of the victim revealed that she died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple stab wounds to the heart and other parts of the body. She was stabbed 15 times.
Feb 15, 2022Noble House Seafoods 2nd division 2-day… Kaieteur News – The opening day on Saturday’s Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket...
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
I would briefly like to respond to two points raised by Ms. Isabelle de Caires in her other letter on me. First, the editor-in-chief... more
It makes no economic sense to be spending almost G$800M to restore City Hall. None whatsoever! Last September, Central Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]