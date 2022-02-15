Five plead not guilty to killing phone card vendor in 2017

Latest update February 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Five men, who were previously charged in the Magistrate’s Court for murder committed on a phone card vendor during a robbery and was committed to stand trial in 2018, yesterday made their high court appearance.
Mark Dhuman called “Mark”, Abdul Salam Azimullah called “Sato”, Shannon Batson and Satesh Budram, all of Hampshire, Berbice, and Zaheer Abdulla called “Gold Teeth” of Adelphi, East Canje, Berbice all pleaded not guilty to murder committed in the furtherance of a robbery on Danian Jagdeo called “Damian” on February 8, 2017.
The men are being represented by attorney’s Suriya Sabsook, Sianand Dhurjon and Motie Singh while the State is being represented by Prosecutrix Abigail Gibbs.
A mixed jury was empanelled and the trial is set to commence on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
This publication had reported that Jagdeo was in a shop at Adventure Village, Corentyne, Berbice conducting business when a suspicious man entered.
The individual took out a gun and the shopkeeper took evasive action as several gunshots rang out. The bandits had reportedly grabbed a bag that Jagdeo had in his possession. It contained a quantity of phone cards and cash and fled. They had reportedly escaped on a black Honda Elite motorcycle with a fake licence plate – CD 2125.
The motorcycle was found abandoned by two persons along the public road of Friendship Village, Corentyne. The motorcycle was subsequently identified by a resident who alleged that it was stolen from his yard. The man had reportedly been picked up by a silver grey Toyota Allion also with fake licence plate – PVV 9465.
Police subsequently arrested the men and a search of one of the suspects’ home revealed a .32 snub nose revolver and two matching rounds. A quantity of phone cards was also found. The getaway car was also impounded.
A post-mortem examination on Jagdeo’s body revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries. Two bullets were extracted from his body.
