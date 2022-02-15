Ex-National Youth Keeper Ejaz Asgarally organiser of trip

NY’s MMZCC to tour Guyana in March…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The New York based Meten-Meer-Zorg Cricket Club will be embarking on their first tour to Guyana and the New York based team will play matches from March 17-28.

The team comprise players who are originally from Meten-Meer-Zorg area in West Coast Demerara and throughout Guyana.

MMZCC enjoyed an excellent 2021 cricket season in the National Cricket League in NY; qualifying for the playoffs in all three formats.

Former Guyana U-19 Wicket Ejaz Asgarally, the Manager/player and Coach/Player Ricky Kissoon, decided to reward the Team with this tour for their successful season.

Asgarally, who represented Guyana at under-19 level in 1987 (Jamaica), 1988 in (Barbados) and 1989 (Guyana), informed the tour was born from the fact that the ‘Meten-Meer-Zorg MMZ is the area most of us are from’ so we kept up the MMZ tradition.

“The idea came about after we made it to the playoffs in all three formats in the NY National first division cricket league.

We made it to the finals in the 40 overs, Semi-finals in both the T20 and the 30 overs.

The benefits of the tour are that most of these guys were born in Guyana and never had the opportunity to play any competitive cricket there and will also have the opportunity to play on turf wickets,” said Asgarally, who captained the MMZCC in New York.

According to Asgarally, he wanted them to get that opportunity to really understand and appreciate where we came from and to see the huge differences in the level of cricket on the West Coast.

“Most of these guys came to NY when they were as young as five years old. This team was formed by me. I captained the team for quite a few years and won the tournament against Everest Aces. Now my nephew Andy Mohammed is the captain,” continued who was one of better Keepers at youth level who came up in time of Milton Pydanna and Sheik Mohammed.

“The team will not only be playing cricket but will be involved in charitable work at various Orphanages and schools during the tour, while many of the players will be taking their families along to enjoy a well deserve trip.

Tour Coordinator, Troy Khan has planned T20s, 30 and 40 overs games for Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo, and it will be a very exciting tour for our boys,” Asgarally explained

Khan has also arranged a family outing with the team to Kaiteur falls.

“The team will be led by former USA national left handed batsman Andy Mohammed.

Also in the touring party is former MMZ Senior left handed batsmen Abdul Shakur (Bye Bye) who played since the MMZ cricket club was formed in the 60s.

The 72-year-old, also played for GYO and is one of the oldest still playing the game.

Nazar Mohammed (shell) who played several games for MMZ in the 80s as an off spinner and a right handed batsman is also included as is Jai Gurpersaud, who grew up in Centre Street but played most of his cricket in MMZ. He joins the team in the latter part of the tour.

Two of MMZ’s former Guyana youth players, Kelvin Shewpershad and Nickolas Chinkoo are unavailable due to personal commitment and will be missed,” informed Asgarally.

The first two games are scheduled for March 18 at 10am when the visitors face MYO in a T20, playing DCC from 5:30 PM in another T20 encounter at DCC in Day/Night game.

The full squad is: Andy Mohammed (Capt), Keith Edie (VC), Troy Mars, Ejaz Asgarally, Matthew Lutchena, Mark Fredricks, Shawn Sue, Samuel Raghubir, Nazar Mohamed, RickyKissoon, Alex Algoo, Ushardeva Balgobin, Abdul Shakur, Chris Harry, Kennard Wade, Troy Khan, Abdullah khan, Aaron Beharry, Fiaz Asgarally, Aftab Ali Khan, Aqeel Khan, Ansar Yasim, Jai Gurpersaud, Carlos “Rusty” Bachu, Cornelius Jaisingh and Richie Looknauth.