Latest update February 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more individuals

Feb 15, 2022 News

– 10 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – In its COVID-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a 70-year-old man from Region Five and a 54-year-old woman from Region Three, who contracted the virus, have died.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,196.
With the two additional deaths, the Ministry further reported that within the last 24-hour period, it only recorded a total of 10 cases. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,265. Out of that number, a total of 33,590 individuals are women while 28,675 are men.
Additionally, there are nine patients admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 81 individuals are in institutional isolation, 1,581 are in home isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 59,398 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Police play to a draw with Rubis in rain affected game

Police play to a draw with Rubis in rain affected game

Feb 15, 2022

Noble House Seafoods 2nd division 2-day… Kaieteur News – The opening day on Saturday’s Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket...
Read More
Ex-National Youth Keeper Ejaz Asgarally organiser of trip

Ex-National Youth Keeper Ejaz Asgarally organiser...

Feb 15, 2022

Jacobs Jewellery’s ‘Championship Ring’ for Rawle Toney 3X3 Champions

Jacobs Jewellery’s ‘Championship Ring’ for...

Feb 15, 2022

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh visits Essequibo U-15 trials

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh visits Essequibo...

Feb 15, 2022

Albert, Hunter, Williams, Goptar, Evans outstanding as 20 records tumble

Albert, Hunter, Williams, Goptar, Evans...

Feb 15, 2022

Hero CPL donates TT$135,000 to THE SHELTER

Hero CPL donates TT$135,000 to THE SHELTER

Feb 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]