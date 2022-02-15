COVID-19 claims lives of 2 more individuals

– 10 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – In its COVID-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a 70-year-old man from Region Five and a 54-year-old woman from Region Three, who contracted the virus, have died.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,196.

With the two additional deaths, the Ministry further reported that within the last 24-hour period, it only recorded a total of 10 cases. This now brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,265. Out of that number, a total of 33,590 individuals are women while 28,675 are men.

Additionally, there are nine patients admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 81 individuals are in institutional isolation, 1,581 are in home isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 59,398 individuals have recovered from the virus.