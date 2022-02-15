Correction

Kaieteur News – In last Sunday’s Edition we carried a story in tribute to Dexter ‘Presser’ Joseph who was laid to rest on Sunday.

He was attributed as the first Guyanese to secure a gold medal at the Inter Guiana Games. However, it was pointed out to the Sports Department that in fact he was not the first.

That honour goes to Amanda Lee who won two gold medals during the Inter Guiana Games held here in September 1977 at the Luckhoo Swimming Pool. Lee had powered to gold medals in the 66 2/3 meters Butterfly and the 100 meters Backstroke events.

Just to set the record straight.