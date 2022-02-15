Correction

Latest update February 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – In last Sunday’s Edition we carried a story in tribute to Dexter ‘Presser’ Joseph who was laid to rest on Sunday.
He was attributed as the first Guyanese to secure a gold medal at the Inter Guiana Games. However, it was pointed out to the Sports Department that in fact he was not the first.
That honour goes to Amanda Lee who won two gold medals during the Inter Guiana Games held here in September 1977 at the Luckhoo Swimming Pool. Lee had powered to gold medals in the 66 2/3 meters Butterfly and the 100 meters Backstroke events.
Just to set the record straight.
Feb 15, 2022Noble House Seafoods 2nd division 2-day… Kaieteur News – The opening day on Saturday’s Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket...
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
I would briefly like to respond to two points raised by Ms. Isabelle de Caires in her other letter on me. First, the editor-in-chief... more
It makes no economic sense to be spending almost G$800M to restore City Hall. None whatsoever! Last September, Central Government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]