Bush Lot Primary pupil critical following accident

Kaieteur News – An eight-year-old boy is currently hospitalised in a critical condition after a car collided with him along the Lovely Lass public road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Sunday, 13th February, 2022, at approximately 11:15hrs.

The lad has been identified as Jadon Cheeffoon, a student of the Bush Lot Primary School, WCB.

According to reports, motorcar HC 9812 was being driven by 50-year-old Joseph Warde of Lot 10 Manchester Village Corentyne, Berbice. He was proceeding west along the southern side of the said public road when, according to the driver, the child, who resides in the said village, suddenly ran north across the road from behind a parked car and into his path.

He disclosed that upon seeing this, he applied brakes but the front portion of his motorcar collided with the child and as a result, the child fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries about his body.

Meanwhile, grandmother of the lad, Elizabeth Cheeffoon, 65, told Kaieteur News that her grandson who lives with her, his grandfather and father, had left home to go to the nearby shop to purchase sweets, which he routinely does, when the accident occurred.

She said based on what eyewitnesses said, the car was speeding and was attempting to overtake another car when he hit her grandson several metres away from the point of impact.

She is adamant that the car driver was wrong and is therefore calling for justice to be served.

The child was picked up in an unconscious state by neighbours and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and referred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. Suffering from head injuries and a fractured shoulder, he was later moved to the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. However, following this, he was transferred to the COVID centre after a COVID-19 test conducted on him returned positive.

Meanwhile, a breathalyser test conducted on the driver found no alcohol in his breath. He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.