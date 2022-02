Albert, Hunter, Williams, Goptar, Evans outstanding as 20 records tumble

GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship…

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – The future of local powerlifting looked bright as athletes displayed tremendous, strength, endurance, resilience and awareness to hand their fans much to cheer about when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held its Novices/Juniors Championship on Sunday last at St. Stanislaus College Auditorium.

On a day where 20 records were shattered, Nicholas Albert, Romeo Hunter, Sherene Williams, Sarah Goptar and Kheon Evans were crowned overall champions in their respective categories.

Albert was crowned the best male junior classic lifter, Romeo was the best junior male equipped lifter, Williams of Seemangal Gym of La Belle Alliance, Essequibo was the best female open lifter, Sarah Goptar the best female juniors classic lifter and Kheon Evans the best male Juniors/Sub Juniors lifter.

The championship also saw beginners in the Masters Category- Ramesh Seecharan, Richard Fredericks and Albert Archer. Also for the first time, local powerlifting had a father and son- Ramesh and Yogaishawar Seecharan competing, which shows that the sport is also family oriented. Remarkably, the female participation continues to grow with athletes from Essequibo competing with their counterparts from Georgetown.

Also, during the event, Shelly Ann Gomes and Salma Hack attempted to qualify for the NAPF international meet in August. Gomes qualified with many personal records, while Hack improved her total with many personal records; however she has another attempt to build her total in the 63kg class at the intermediate meet within three months to qualify.

The full results as follows;

Female Winners

1st 63kg Women’s Junior Raw – Sarah Goptar, Squat 95.0kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift 107.5kg, Total 245.0kg

1st 63kg Women’s Open Raw – Sarah Goptar, Squat 95.0kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift 107.5kg, Total 245.0kg

1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Sarah Sanmoogan, Squat 112.5kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 315.0kg

2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Kezia Joseph, Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 32.5kg, Deadlift 102.5kg, Total 227.5kg

1st 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Tatiana Woodroffe, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 130.0kg, Total 320.0kg

2nd 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Lalita Bridgemohan, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 307.5kg

1st 84kg Women’s Open Raw – Sherene Williams, Squat 147.5kg, Benchpress 67.5kg, Deadlift 152.5kg, Total 367.5kg

2nd 84kg Women’s Open Raw – Ashlie Abraham, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 57.5kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 320.0kg

1st 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Lalita Bridgemohan, Squat 120.0kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 132.5kg, Total 307.5kg

Male Winners

1st 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Toni Ferreira, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 350.0kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Wayne Smith, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 72.5kg, Deadlift 150.0kg, Total 347.5kg

1st 120kg Men’s Sb-Jr Raw – Dennis Jonas, Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 82.5kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 375.0kg

1st 59kg Men’s Junior Raw – Shivshankar Bissoonlall, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 67.5kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 375.0kg

1st 66kg Men’s Junior Raw – Asaad Abdool, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 177.5kg, Total 367.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Nicholas Albert, Squat 185.0kg, Benchpress 132.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 545.0kg

1st 105kg Men’s Junior Raw – Joshua Solomon, Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 502.5kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Junior Raw – Yogaishawar Seecharan, Squat 222.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 237.5kg, Total 567.5kg

2nd 120+kg Men’s Junior Raw – Randy Oodit, Squat 135.0kg, Benchpress 62.5kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 367.5kg

1st 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Shivshankar Bissoonlall, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 67.5kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 375.0kg

2nd 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Floyd Mal, Squat 85.0kg, Benchpress 52.5kg, Deadlift 122.5kg, Total 260.0kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Kadeem Bowen, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 192.5kg, Total 412.5kg

2nd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Asaad Abdool, Squat 125.0kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 177.5kg, Total 367.5kg

3rd 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Toni Ferreira, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 77.5kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 350.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Kheon Evans, Squat 192.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 222.5kg, Total 525.0kg

2nd 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Arnold Archer, Squat 35.0kg, Benchpress 27.5kg, Deadlift 55.0kg, Total 117.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Richard Fredricks, Squat 107.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 137.5kg, Total 320.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Nicholas Albert, Squat 185.0kg, Benchpress 132.5kg, Deadlift 227.5kg, Total 545.0kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Roberto Tewari, Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 190.0kg, Total 462.5kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Ramesh Seecharan, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 142.5kg, Total 317.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Joshua Solomon, Squat 175.0kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 220.0kg, Total 502.5kg

1st 120kg Men’s Open Raw – Dennis Jonas, Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 82.5kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 375.0kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Open Raw – Rovin Doolara, Squat 187.5kg, Benchpress 82.5kg, Deadlift 207.5kg, Total 477.5kg

2nd 120+kg Men’s Open Raw – Randy Oodit, Squat 135.0kg, Benchpress 62.5kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 367.5kg

1st 74kg Men’s Sb-Jr EQ – Romeo Hunter, Squat 247.5kg, Benchpress 155.0kg, Deadlift 212.5kg, Total 615.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 2 Raw – Ramesh Seecharan, Squat 110.0kg, Benchpress 65.0kg, Deadlift 142.5kg, Total 317.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Master 3 Raw – Richard Fredricks, Squat 107.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 137.5kg, Total 320.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Arnold Archer, Squat 35.0kg, Benchpress 27.5kg, Deadlift 55.0kg, Total 117.5kg