Youth loses his life trying to save his cellphone

Kaieteur News – A youth’s plan to spend the night out with his girlfriend and to settle scores with his big cousin in a street football game were dashed after he was killed on Thursday last in a motorcycle accident, while trying to save his cellphone.

What is even more tragic is that the young man identified as Elijah Profitt, 19, died just meters away from his Lot 7 Craig Street, Campbelleville, Georgetown, home. In fact, the fatal accident occurred so close to his residence that neighbours and some of his family members witnessed the moment he tragically perished.

Profitt was reportedly killed on the spot around 10:30hrs on Craig Street after crashing into a parked pick-up with a motorcycle he borrowed from a friend.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Sunday, Profitt’s relatives related that on the day he died he had plans to spend the night out with his girlfriend. He had even planned to settle a score with his cousin Jamal Junor in a street football match but as it turned out those plans would never come to pass.

“After he phone fall out he look back and by time he look forward he was running off the road like and he tried to steer it back out but with the speed he went going with he lose control and the bike start sway and he slam into the vehicle”, Junor told Kaieteur News.

Profit’s fatal crash was also captured on surveillance cameras and showed the moment he lost control of the bike. He was riding without a helmet and after the bike swayed and slammed into the pick-up, the impact flung him unto the paved road. Police had stated that the impact caused Profit to receive injuries to his head and about his body. It is believed that Profit was killed on the spot. In a cellphone recorded video, Kaieteur saw neighbours, friends and close relatives trying to revive him but he did not respond. There was an open wound in the middle of his forehead and a distraught female family member was heard saying “Ow ow Elijah is jussa jussa dry you dead is just like the you dead oh no”

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as family members hoped that he was only unconscious. However, when he arrived there, doctors told them that he was already dead.

During a visit to his home, Proffit’s mother was not able to speak with reporters but his younger siblings, cousins and his boyhood friends from the ztekk crew were willing to recount the happy moments they shared with him when he was alive. He was described as a jovial individual who loved street football and making jokes. His friends recalled that his favourite artist was Prince Swanny and that inspired them to label themselves as part of the ztekk nation (a phrase that Prince Swanny’s fans use to describe themselves). They told Kaieteur News that they will always remember the late afternoon hangs they had with Profitt after work under his house and on those evenings they would listen to music, chat and make plans for the next day. His little brother remembered him as an elder sibling who had plans to build a big luxurious house so that all of them could live comfortably. His cousin, Junor said that despite he had his flaws he was an ambitious individual that had plans to start a family and even become a member of the Guyana Defence Force. Kaieteur News learned that the young man wanted to open a boutique. As they reflect on the late Profitt, his mom and aunt have chosen to cherish the last laughter they shared with him, after he made a joke with them on the night before he died.