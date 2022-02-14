Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Venezuelan national stabbed to death at Baramita

Feb 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Region One police are currently searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a Venezuelan national on Thursday last, at Baramita, North West District, for offering his girlfriend a drop on an ATV motorcycle.

The bloodied remains of Rafael Antonio Aquino Soto lying next to his ATV motorcycle.

The dead man has since been identified as Rafael Antonio Aquino Soto, 43. Kaieteur News was told by the Region One investigators that Soto was killed during the wee hours of Thursday right next to his ATV in some bushes along a trail in Baramita
Soto and his alleged killer had reportedly started drinking at a bar earlier on Wednesday evening and had stopped drinking during the wee hours the following day. The suspect reportedly decided to leave with a female. It is still unclear what happened after but this newspaper understands that there was an issue between the suspect and the young lady.
At some point the Venezuelan national reportedly decided to intervene and offered the young lady a drop on his bike. According to police, the request he made for the “girl” to travel with him aggravated the suspect. There was an exchange of words between them and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Soto to the left side of his chest before escaping. Soto fell and bled to death right next to his ATV.
This is a developing story.

