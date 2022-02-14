Region 2 man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 death

Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old man from Region Two, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. This is according to the Ministry of Health which reported that the man died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,194. In its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 34 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,255. Further, a total of 10 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 80 persons in institutional isolation, 1,850 in home isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 59,121 persons have recovered from the virus.
