Guyanese deh in everything!

Kaieteur News – It look like was de whole of Guyana watching de Super Bowl yesterday. You woulda believe dat Guyana does play dis contact sport. But we play another version. De British version wah we does call rugby.
Some ah dem nah even know who winning and losing. Nuff ah dem wah watching nah fully understand de rule of American football.
And most ah dem wah cheering on never see a rugby match in Guyana. Ask some ah dem wah is de names of some of de local rugby clubs. Dem can’t answer. But dem know de names of de teams wah playing yesterday in de Super Bowl. And yuh had to have a few Guyanese in de stadium yesterday.
Of course, deh gat some people does only be interested in de half time show. Dat does be de spectacle fuh fans all over de world because some big-ticket artistes does perform.
Come hell or high water, snow or rain, American football fans always fanatical about the Super Bowl. Not even de high cost of de tickets prevents dem from going to de biggest sporting event in America. Dem ain’t miss de action fuh anything.
A man who went to de Super Bowl, notice wan empty seat. Thinking dis to be strange, de man asks de person sitting next to de empty seat if he know who bin sitting deh.
De guy say: “Well, I bought two tickets for my wife and I but she passed away.” So de man ask he: “Couldn’t you have brought someone else?”
De man say: “They’re all at the funeral.”
Talk half. Leff half.
