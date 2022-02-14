GTTA National Championships Franklin retains men’s title

Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Christopher Franklin was once again the last man standing last night when the curtains fell on the 2022 Guyana Table Tennis Association’s National Championships which was contested at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).
Franklin clashed with his national team mate; Shemar Britton, in the final match of the month-long tournament which he won 4-2.
The clash was very competitive up to the fourth set which saw the games tied evenly at 2-2 before Franklin pulled away with two 11-8 and 11-7 wins to prevent a seventh set.
En Route to the final, Franklin earned a hard fought 4-2 win against the determined Miguel Wong. The match was certain to be a tough one after the first set finished 12-10 to Franklin, but Wong hit back to win the next two sets 11-4 and 11-9 but his lead was short lived as Franklin took the next three sets to book place in the final with Britton. The game scores read 12-10, 4-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 & 12-10.
Meanwhile, Britton booted national under-21 and B Class Champion Jonathan Van Lamge 4-1 in their semifinal fixture. (Calvin Chapman)
