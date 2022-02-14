GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall 1st ‘D’ semis… Tons from Barnwell & Dindyal highlight Semis

– GCC, DCC advance to this weekend’s final

Kaieteur News –

By Sean Devers

A handful of fans in the stands at Everest and Bourda were treated to superb centuries from 16-year-old West Indies U-16 batsman Mavindra Dindyal and 35-year-old Chris Barnwell yesterday in the semi-finals of the GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall two-day first division semi-final.

Barnwell continues to be the most consistent batsman at club level and smashed a commanding 179 for DCC against hosts Everest at Camp Road, while at the historic Bourda ground Dindyal stroked an elegant 110 for GCC against Police.

GCC qualified by virtue of taking first innings points from the Cops in a contest which had only three hours of action on the opening day on Saturday, while DCC advanced due to more outright wins than Everest in the preliminary rounds after the entire first day at Everest was washed out due to seepage under the covers.

Yesterday, both matches were played in predominately glorious sunshine and on still a very fast outfield despite Saturday’s rain.

At Bourda, where West Indies achieved its first ever Test victory against England in 1930,

Resuming on their overnight score of 90-7, after Pernell London (20), Kevin Boodie (18) and Quintin Sampson, unbeaten on 27, offered token resistance on the truncated opening day, Police reached 142-9 innings closed.

The 21-year-old Sampson from the Essequibo Islands dumped left-arm spinner Devon Lord on North Road to reach his 50 from 24 balls with four fours and five sixes and galloped to 63 from just 30 balls 11 boundaries, which included seven sixes, before he hit Renaldo Mohammed to cover to give him his fourth scalp.

Sampson and Kelvin Leitch (7) added 58 for the eight wicket as Mohammed (4-32), Stephon Wilson (2-28) and Lord (2-18) were the main wicket-takers for GCC who replied with 344-8.

Dindyal’s century lasted 116 balls and included 13 boundaries, while Martin Pestano-Bell (54), Mohammed (52), Zachary Jodah (33) and Bernard Bailey (29) reached 25.

At Everest, one of three First-Class venues in the City, David Williams removed Raymond Perez (14) at 16-1 before leg-spinner Ameer Khan removed Sachin Singh (2) and Coen Ismond (7) in quick succession before the Barnwell show commenced and along with Raj Nanan, who retired hurt on 77, put together a century stand. Everest in reply were 57-4.