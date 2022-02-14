GAPLF Novice C/ships… Hunter, Albert, Williams crowned overall winners

Kaieteur News – Romer Hunter, Nicholas Albert (male) and Sherene Williams (female) of Essequibo were crowned overall winners when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Novices Championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College Auditorium.

Notably it seems powerlifting have no age limit to begin a chapter. They were beginners at the Master 2 in Ramesh Seecharan age 49, Master 3 in Richard Fredericks age 67 and Master 4 Albert Archer 82yrs.

Hunter, Archer and Williams displayed tremendous grit and determination as they gave their fans much to cheer about.

Archer of Jungle Gym Lethem officially became the oldest powerlifter in Guyana, while Fredericks of Kingsrow Barbell Club of Georgetown set a number of records.

Details in tomorrow’s edition.