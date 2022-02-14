GAPLF Novice C/ships… Hunter, Albert, Williams crowned overall winners

Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Romer Hunter, Nicholas Albert (male) and Sherene Williams (female) of Essequibo were crowned overall winners when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Novices Championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College Auditorium.
Notably it seems powerlifting have no age limit to begin a chapter. They were beginners at the Master 2 in Ramesh Seecharan age 49, Master 3 in Richard Fredericks age 67 and Master 4 Albert Archer 82yrs.
Hunter, Archer and Williams displayed tremendous grit and determination as they gave their fans much to cheer about.
Archer of Jungle Gym Lethem officially became the oldest powerlifter in Guyana, while Fredericks of Kingsrow Barbell Club of Georgetown set a number of records.
Details in tomorrow’s edition.
Feb 14, 2022Kaieteur News – The 2022 BCQS International Masters Squash Tournament came to a close on Saturday with some masterful play from the veterans at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts. Three...
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Feb 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – I read a letter in the press in the waning hours of 2021, published by Transparency International –... more
Kaieteur News – The International Oil Conference and Exposition which is being hosted in Georgetown this week provides... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Global tension is rising concerning Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]