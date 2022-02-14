EITI now a compromised body with Misir as Head

– Article 13 urges civil society representatives to quit

Kaieteur News – Article 13 notes with deep concern the replacement of Dr. Rudy Jadoopat by Dr. Prem Misir as Coordinator of the Guyana-Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) and has called on the Civil Society representatives of the Multi-Stakeholder Group which oversees the work of the body to reconsider their participation in the MSG as it has become compromised.

The international body, EITI, sets the recognised standard for accountability and openness as it relates to the proceeds from the extraction of all natural resources. In the context of Guyana, where the extractive sector is fast assuming a position of dominance in the economy, meeting those standards is critically important, Article 13 said in a statement on Sunday.

In the missive, Article 13 said Guyana became an EITI Implementing country in October 2017 and its Guyana’s Validation under the EITI Standard commenced on 1 October 2021. The GYEITI website contains a user- friendly Timeline – graph and all – showing the key events in the life of GYEITI Guyana from as far back as 2010. Article 13 said while it agrees that all contracts of employment must follow processes, there is nothing in the public domain to suggest that Dr. Jadoopat has not delivered under his contract. In fact, the opposite seems to be the case.

“GYEITI has published all the Annual Reports required for the years 2017 – 2020 and the preparation of the report for 2021 is in progress. We understand that GYEITI has completed the 1st and 2nd EITI Reconciliation Reports but that the 3rd. Report has been delayed as a consequence of government’s inaction.”

Article 13 said, in seeking to justify the replacement of Jadoopat with Misir, the Ministry of Natural Resources has raised the issue of Jadoopat’s relationship with the Alliance for Change (AFC), raising the suggestion that Jadoopat served as an executive member of the (AFC), a claim denied by both the AFC and Dr. Jadoopat.”

Article 13 is deeply concerned that the Government gives itself the right to terminate the contract of employment of persons who have any association, perceived or real, with an opposition political party. The resonance with the days of the Party Card is frightening and completely unacceptable. The Ministry, it seems, does not see the irony in offering Dr. Jadoopat’s association with an opposition political party as a reason for the termination of his employment while endorsing the recruitment of Dr. Misir, a long-time supporter of the ruling Party,” the body stated.

According to Article 13, it is a matter of public knowledge that Dr. Misir has for decades served the PPP/C while they were in government and was publicly identified with the banning of ads for the Stabroek News, in breach of several provisions of the Constitution of Guyana. “Article 13 fears that by replacing Jadoopat with Misir, the integrity of the work of GYEITI will be compromised and that Guyana and its people will be the loser internationally, among international investors and multilateral institutions. Article 13 calls on the Civil Society representatives of the Multi-Stakeholder Group which oversees the work of the EITI secretariat, to reconsider their participation in the MSG as offering legitimacy to a compromised organisation.”

Following the removal of Jadoopat, the Alliance For Change said in a statement that the termination of the official is clear evidence of the consistency of PPP’s return to Kleptocracy and its focused policy to deny the Guyanese people international standard transparency. “The Alliance For Change notes with dismay and disappointment that the PPP is carrying through with its objective of dismantling all remaining guardrails of good governance and transparency. This is so, particularly with respect to our natural resources and revenues derived there from. Most recently, the nation watched aghast as the Natural Resource Fund legislation was rammed through parliament then all proceeds siphoned off in Budget 2022. Now, the regime’s termination of Dr. Rudy Jadoopat.”

The AFC noted that under the previous APNU+AFC administration, and with the coming oil production, deliberate and purposeful steps were taken to establish the Norway based EITI in Guyana and to secure membership with the international body. This was done in record time, the party said, and in 2017 a Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) was launched and a National Coordinator, in the person of Dr. Rudy Jadoopat, an Economist, was retained to lead a professional GYEITI National Secretariat. “Steady progress was made despite challenges and roadblocks erected to frustrate the implementation of the initiative. GYEITI grew exponentially from 2017 to 2021 under his astute stewardship,” the AFC said.

According to the AFC, since coming into office however, the PPP has slowly whittled away at the independence and efficacy of the GYEITI by frustrating its work and demoralising the staff and the Multi-Stakeholder Group, which is the decision-making body according to the EITI International Standard. “Now, with the sending off of Dr. Jadoopat, it appears that the plan to deny adequate professional scrutiny of the proceeds of the extractive sector, oil revenues in particular, is complete, as he is being replaced by a PPP ‘yes-man’, Dr. Prem Misir. This is the crux of the matter, putting ‘yes-men’ to replace highly qualified professionals who make the best decisions in the interest of the people of Guyana, and not necessarily the political party in power,” the AFC release stated.

“It is well known that transparency is the biggest obstacle for thieves. It appears that with the draining of the Natural Resource Fund, and the denuding of GYEITI, the PPP is setting the stage for the dismantling of all the possible obstacles which are in place to prevent a few known PPP proven slick hustlers from gorging at the national patrimony,” the AFC stated.

The party said, members of the civil society sector of the GYEITI MSG, the decision making body should be very angry about what is taking place, including, bringing a proven PPP ‘yes-man’ to replace a proven excellent professional, internationally recognized. “The US, UK, EU and Canada, even the International Oil Companies (IOCs), have regarded Rudy Jadoopat as an astute and towering professional in every respect. All Guyana, all Guyanese should embrace and welcome, not chase and chastise such highly qualified citizens of Guyana.

It is obvious and unfortunate that by its actions the PPP is recklessly entombing good governance, transparency and accountability – to be replaced by widespread graft and corruption. The kleptocracy of their 23 years/last two decades has reared its ugly head again. Guyanese will not be fooled this time. Action and reaction will be the rule this time around, and faster, stronger, more decisive condemnation,” the AFC stated.

The Ministry of Natural Resources in response to the criticisms said that months ago it had, invited applications for the post of National Coordinator for GYEITI. The contract for the previous Coordinator, Dr. Rudy Jadoopat, had expired almost a year ago, but the Ministry decided to keep Dr. Jadoopat on until it found a competent replacement. It was necessary that the vacancy be sufficiently advertised, and that the review process be above board.

The ministry said the position had been granted to Dr. Jadoopat, an active member of the AFC New York chapter, due to his political affiliation. “This modus operandi of the previous administration, of installing politically affiliated officials, was also demonstrated in its appointment of the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Vincent Adams, and the Director of the Compliance Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr. Derrick Lawrence.”

According to the ministry, Dr. Jadoopat re-applied and was interviewed for the post of GYEITI National Coordinator, in an objective recruitment process. However, Dr. Prem Misir was short listed as the best candidate. Dr. Misir has a proven track record of excellent performance, and a wealth of experience and knowledge. Dr Misir was the head of government propaganda arm for several years under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration.

The Ministry said it is confident in Dr. Misir’s ability to ensure that the work of the GYEITI Secretariat maintains a high level of integrity, for the promotion of transparency in Guyana’s extractive sectors, in tandem with the new GYEITI Multi-Stakeholder Group which was appointed in September 2021. It is prudent to note that the PPP/C is the only government to have committed to working on a beneficial ownership register and has already commenced the procurement process for consultants to achieve this objective – in line with EITI requirements and civil society calls. These calls fell on deaf ears during the previous administration.