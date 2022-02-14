ECB selects U-15 squad

Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Cricket Board has named its fifteen (15) member Under-15 squad and five reserves to contest the GCB Under-15 inter- county tournament to be held in March in Georgetown.

The selection was made after a three day trials at the Imam Bacchus Cricket Ground Affiance Essequibo Coast.

Initially forty eight (48) young cricketers from seven area committees affiliated to the ECB attended the trials.

The Coach, Manager, Captain and Vice Captain will be named before the team departs for the tournament.

Players selected are:

Omarion Smith, Ethan Silas, Ravid Fredericks, Earo Benjimin, Nazaam Mohamed, Bomesh Lall, Virendra Pooran, Krishna Gobardhan, Videsh Roopllall, Rakesh Kellawan, Zandon Rose, Hemant Sukdio, Nicholas Lovell, Elisha Ramdatt and Christopher Williams.

Reserves are:

Rondel Singh, Jadesh Shadeo, Ian Kanhai, Mondel Edwards and Khemol Harakram.