Duty-free shops launched at Umana Yana ahead of oil conference

Kaieteur News – A duty-free shop has been launched at the Umana Yana, Kingston, ahead of Tuesday’s launch of the International Energy Conference and Expo being held at the Marriott Hotel.

The shops comprise of both small and large businesses, locally made craft products and a special display of one of the pre-fab houses which are being constructed by Dura Villa Homes.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, some small business owners stated that they are grateful for the opportunity given to display their products and hope to reach a larger market eventually. Some businesses on display are: Anne’s Products, Raj Jewelry, Banks DIH, Rick’s and Sari and some local Amerindian Craft retailers.

Regarding the pre-fab house, the structure usually takes two days to setup. However due to the time a foundation usually takes to harden the entire time would usually be a month until full completion. The house is a two bedroom structure and can accommodate up to five persons and usually fetches a price around $5 million.

Women involved in Amerindian craft expressed the hardship faced for having to walk miles to obtain materials “We have to go like 8 to 9 miles walk and you know, and traverse the savannah edges and like for the tibisiri, we get accustomed doing it because it’s a way of life for most of us Amerindian women” one woman related. She stated that some of the women educate themselves in craft because they may not have jobs or a proper education, and she is thankful for the opportunities given to help them showcase their products, though it is often difficult to get market. Other businesses showcased their locally made products such as pepper sauce, Mauby, food and meat seasonings, spices, rum and other beverages also a wide variety of crafts, all of which can be found in multiple supermarkets countrywide.