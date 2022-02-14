Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

‘Anything for you mommy’

Feb 14, 2022

– 37-year-old man, mother recovering after kidney transplant surgery

Kaieteur News – After ten years of dealing with Hypertension and having to undergo dialysis for three and a half years, 57-year-old, Wonda Dillon is in the recovery process after recently undergoing a successful kidney transplant surgery.

Wonda Dillon

Dillon had her transplant done at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on December 13, 2021, by a team of seven, well equipped doctors; namely, Dr. Kishore Persaud, Dr. Bowlan, Dr. Samlall, Dr. Carlos Martin, Dr. Fraser, Dr. Henry and Dr. Mattai who assured her a successful recovery and told her everything would fall into place.
Her son, 37-year-old Devon McCurdy donated one of his kidneys to her. McCurdy who also is still in recovery, told Kaieteur News that the decision to give a kidney to his mom is one that was taken without hesitation and he will forever be grateful for all that she has done and continues to do in his life. “If anything was to ever go wrong, I would put my life on the line for my mother” McCurdy expressed. He also commended the work of the doctors, specifically Doctor Bowlan who, in his opinion is extremely talented at what he does.
Dillon for her part expressed gratitude for the nurses at the Kidney Transplant Department who assisted her during the time spent at the GPHC, and also extended a special thanks to the team of doctors who made her transplant successful.
Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. It often involves diverting blood to a machine to be cleaned. Normally, the kidneys filter the blood, removing harmful waste products and excess fluid and turning these into urine to be passed out of the body.
However if an individual has kidney failure dialysis will be needed to clean the blood properly to get rid of unwanted waste products and fluids. There are two types of dialysis; haemodialysis and peritoneal of which, in most cases, persons are usually given the option to choose which they prefer. This process is usually carried out on a patient until a suitable kidney donor becomes available.

Ms. Wonda Dillon and the team of Doctors who performed her surgery at the GPHC.

