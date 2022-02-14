Latest update February 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged drug dealers tell cops they sell “aji”

Feb 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Three alleged drugs dealers on Friday reportedly tried to keep themselves out of the Lethem Region Nine police lock-ups for the weekend by telling ranks that they are “Aji vendors”.

The suspected narcotics found in the zip-lock bags.

The ranks had reportedly received information that occupants of a house located in Lethem, Central Rupununi, were involved in the trafficking of narcotics. According to police, ranks arrived at the house with a warrant to conduct a search and met two men and a woman there. During the search, the policemen reportedly found a scale and a quantity of zip-lock bags.
The discovery of the bags and the scale raised suspicions among the ranks that the reports received might be true and decided to ask the trio what the bags are used for. The trio responded that they use the zip lock bags and scale to sell “aji” but the ranks were not buying any of it and continued to search.
Finding nothing in the house the ranks before leaving decided to make some checks in the yard where they stumbled upon more zip lock bags containing suspected cocaine and marijuana stashed underneath a tree. The Aji vendors were detained and are now spending the weekend in the lock-ups pending charges.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

2022 BCQS International Masters Squash…Mekdeci, Ince crowned the top Masters

2022 BCQS International Masters Squash…Mekdeci, Ince crowned the...

Feb 14, 2022

Kaieteur News – The 2022 BCQS International Masters Squash Tournament came to a close on Saturday with some masterful play from the veterans at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts. Three...
Read More
GAPLF Novice C/ships… Hunter, Albert, Williams crowned overall winners

GAPLF Novice C/ships… Hunter, Albert,...

Feb 14, 2022

ECB selects U-15 squad

ECB selects U-15 squad

Feb 14, 2022

GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall 1st ‘D’ semis… Tons from Barnwell & Dindyal highlight Semis

GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall 1st...

Feb 14, 2022

Education and Sport… Academics is only a small part of a truly educated child

Education and Sport… Academics is only a small...

Feb 14, 2022

GTTA National Championships Franklin retains men’s title

GTTA National Championships Franklin retains...

Feb 14, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]