Alleged drug dealers tell cops they sell “aji”

Kaieteur News – Three alleged drugs dealers on Friday reportedly tried to keep themselves out of the Lethem Region Nine police lock-ups for the weekend by telling ranks that they are “Aji vendors”.

The ranks had reportedly received information that occupants of a house located in Lethem, Central Rupununi, were involved in the trafficking of narcotics. According to police, ranks arrived at the house with a warrant to conduct a search and met two men and a woman there. During the search, the policemen reportedly found a scale and a quantity of zip-lock bags.

The discovery of the bags and the scale raised suspicions among the ranks that the reports received might be true and decided to ask the trio what the bags are used for. The trio responded that they use the zip lock bags and scale to sell “aji” but the ranks were not buying any of it and continued to search.

Finding nothing in the house the ranks before leaving decided to make some checks in the yard where they stumbled upon more zip lock bags containing suspected cocaine and marijuana stashed underneath a tree. The Aji vendors were detained and are now spending the weekend in the lock-ups pending charges.