2022 BCQS International Masters Squash…Mekdeci, Ince crowned the top Masters

Kaieteur News – The 2022 BCQS International Masters Squash Tournament came to a close on Saturday with some masterful play from the veterans at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts.
Three consecutive days of competition unfolded in the Over-45 and Over-30 Divisions as Joseph Mekdeci and Daniel Ince were crowned respective champions. In the Plate Competition, David Fernandes reigned supreme in the Over-45s, while Jason Van Dijk topped the Over-30s.
On Saturday, Mekdeci opposed Brian Yong and lost the first set 7/11 but rallied to clinically claim three sets that followed 11/3, 11/4 and 11/7 for the victory.
In the third place showdown, Sanjay Amin was dominant in the first two sets against Dennis Dias winning 11/4 and 11/7, but Dias managed to secure a set 1/11 to delay the eventual victor. However, Amin held on in the fourth set to win 12/10.
For the Over-30s, Ince’s match against Kristian Jeffery was a hard fought battle and perhaps the longest running match of the tournament. Ince was able to prevail but only after 5 sets had been completed. In the end the scores read 9/11, 12/10, 11/7, 11/13 and 11/5 as the undefeated Ince swept the division.
Finishing third in that division was Javid Rahaman who sank Jonathan Antczak in a 4-set match. Rahaman claimed the first set 11/5 but lost the second, 9/11. He was able to comfortably secure the two sets that followed 11/6 and 11/4 to cop third.
Meanwhile, the Plate Competition saw Fernandes ease past Tony Farnum 3 – 1 as the victor rushed to a 2 – 0 lead after he won 11/9 and 11/4 in the opening sets. Farnum turned the tables in the third set to win 1/11, but Fernandes regained his momentum to command the fourth set and win 11/8.
Van Dijk, who was bested on Thursday in the Main Draw of the tournament by Antczak, steamrolled Ingram Edwards 11/6, 11/7 and 11/6 to take the spoils in the Over-30 Plate Competition. Finishing third in this division was Reagan Rodrigues who got the result over Lee Fung-A-Fat.
