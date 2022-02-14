$2,000 note goes into circulation today

Kaieteur News – An extraordinary gazette published on February 9, has set today for the official release and circulation of the new $2,000 note.

The gazetted order states that the face of the note carries the Map of Guyana, with its natural resources on the right, the Crest of the Bank is in the Centre and a Clear Complex Window with an image of a jaguar as well as the value of the note is on the left.

The words “BANK OF GUYANA” are also printed above the Crest and “These notes are legal tender for payment of any amount” are printed below. The signatures of the Governor of the Bank of Guyana, Dr. Gobind Ganga and the Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo also appear below the Crest.

“The serial numbers are horizontal at the top right and vertical on the left. The value ($2000) is imprinted at the top left and bottom right corners. Printed to the left of the Clear Complex Window is “55th Independence Anniversary” along with the slogan “One Guyana”. The reverse side of the note has the slogan “One Guyana” surrounded by the faces of children representing Guyana’s six ethnicities. The words “BANK OF GUYANA” are printed at the top left corner,” the order states.

Other features of the note includes a “blind mark” for the visually impaired, in the form of three raised marks, and a security feature which comprises a rolling bar changing from gold to green moving across a floral pattern while from the reverse, a part of the floral pattern can be seen in gold.

The new note also features intaglio printing, a special type of printing done from ink that is below the surface of the plate. In this method, the design is cut, scratched, or etched into the printing surface or plate, which can be copper, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, plastics, or even coated paper.

The note is 156mm x 65mm and “multi-coloured” according to the order. It adds to the six other bills in circulation inclusive of the $20, $50, $100, $500, 1000 and $5000 notes in Guyana.