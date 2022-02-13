“Lover” assists in hanging woman after husband knocks her unconscious

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A twist in the case of Edith Reuben, the Soesdyke woman who was found dead on Tuesday, hanging from a mango tree, revealed that an alleged decision she made to cuddle with her lover while her husband was asleep led to her being strangled to death by both of them.

Detectives were able to learn of this twist after they received a confession from both men on Saturday.

Reuben, age 48, was reportedly found dead around 06:30hrs hanging from a mango tree in her yard at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Her feet were touching the ground.

Her husband had initially denied having anything to do with her death and had told the cops that he had found her dead after waking up from a hangover. Although it appeared as though Reuben had committed suicide, investigators from the inception suspected that she was murdered.

Crime scene experts had pointed to the fact that her feet were still touching the ground and explained that while not impossible, it is extremely difficult for someone to die from hanging if their feet are still on the ground. An autopsy later conducted on her remains revealed that she was strangled and this was compounded by blunt trauma to the head. The results from the autopsy only added to the detectives’ suspicions that someone had murdered the woman. They believed that she was knocked unconscious with a blow to the head before being hanged.

The Commander of the Division, Mahendra Siwnarine had told this publication that, “while the hit did not kill her, it may have rendered her incapacitated before she was hung.”

Kaieteur News was told that the detectives had further questioned her husband about her death but he had maintained his story. However, he had revealed that a man who had slept over at his house after a drinking session with him and his wife.

That man, he told police, had left their house around 04:00hrs and he found his wife dead about two hours later. Police hunted that man until they found him and while interrogating him, they learnt that he was Reuben’s lover.

It was revealed that on Monday evening, he had attended a drinking session at Reuben’s home with her husband and some of their neighbours. After the neighbours left, the lover continued to drink high wine with the couple until the husband retired to bed.

Sometime later, the husband awoke and found them together in a comprising position.

Reuben’s husband in his confession stated that he had become angry and located a piece of wood, which he used to strike his wife to her head. She fell and became unresponsive.

Believing that she was dead, the men claimed that they panicked and decided to help each other in order to avoid going to jail. The husband, detectives were told, came up with a plan to hang her on the mango tree to make it look like a “suicide case”.

Her lover reportedly agreed and decided to assist the husband in hanging her. After hanging the woman, the lover left around 04:00hrs and the husband went back to bed. He woke up hours later ready to perform the role of a distraught husband who had just found his wife’s lifeless body hanging from a tree.