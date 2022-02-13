Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan Royals – Pooran tops West Indian purchases

Kaieteur News – West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 8.50 crore (US$1,130,500) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday.

Hetmyer scored 242 runs last season for Delhi Capitals at a strike-rate of 168.05. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals were the two teams most interested in purchasing the left hander, and he became one of the most expensive purchases from West Indies, alongside Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran.

Holder was purchased for Rs. 8.75 crore (US$1,161,000) by the Lucknow Super Giants while Pooran topped the West Indian charts on the opening day after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 10.75 crore (US$1,427,000).

Veteran Dwayne Bravo was the other West Indian player to be bought on the first day. Bravo returns to the Chennai Super Kings for another season at a cost of Rs. 4.40 crore (US$583,953).

Meanwhile, India’s 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, was the most expensive player bought on the opening day.

Kishan was repurchased by Mumbai Indians for INR 15.25 crore (US$2,090,000), making him the second-most expensive Indian player in IPL history. Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for his Rs 16 crore in 2015, when he was bought by Delhi Daredevils.

This year the IPL will start on April 2 and run until June 3, with Lucknow Giants and Ahmedabad Titans pushing the total number of teams in the tournament to ten.