Dem drivers gat fuh slow down

Feb 13, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De more four lane highway de guvament build, de more accidents dem gan gat. Some drivers using dem new road like if is wan airstrip. Dem driving as if dem flying. And dem end up flying off de road.
De new Sheriff/Mandela Avenue causing nuff accident because people driving fast pun de shiny new surface. Was de same thing with de East Bank, East Coast and West Coast Roads. New road mean plenty accident and plenty deaths. Speeding kills and suh dem drivers gat fuh learn fuh slow down.
Guyana is nat a real place. We nah accustom to four-lane highway. We accustom to we two-lane and one lane pothole roads.
De Popo dem does gat dem speed gun and dem does hide around bend and dem does be stopping in crack pun de road waiting fuh pounce on dem drivers. Dem nah know dat de regulations require dat dem aim de gun in front ah de car and not from around a turn or at de side of de road. And dem nah interested in any excuse. If one ah dem catch you above de speed limit, cat eat yuh dinner.
But dem gat some drivers dem gat some excuse dat does blow yuh mind. One time a traffic cop stop a man and tell he: “If you can give me an excuse I’ve never heard before I gan let you go.”
De driver tell de cop, “A few years ago meh wife ran off with a traffic police. I thought you were him trying to bring her back to me.”
De traffic officer tell de man, “Slow it down and have a nice day!”
Talk half. Leff half.

