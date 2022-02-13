“Career bandit”, accomplice remanded for ‘choking and robbing’ man

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man described as a “career bandit” since he has been to jail at least five times since 2018, is once again behind bars after he and an accomplice was remanded on Friday for allegedly choking and robbing a man along Croal Street on Tuesday last.

The “career bandit”, Chris Pollard of 53 David Street Kitty, Georgetown and his accomplice, Jamal Anthony Delph, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Leron Daley.

They were jointly charged with robbery with aggravation committed on Riad Ahamad, a businessman, around 11:45hrs on Tuesday last. It is alleged that Pollard and Delph robbed him of a cellular phone worth $48,000 and $700.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded until March 11, 2022.

The robbery of Ahamad was caught on CCTV camera and police were able to positively identify the perpetrators seen in the footage as Pollard and Delph and later arrested them at a David Street, Kitty address.

Based on footage seen, it appeared as though the perpetrators were trailing their victim. It was also revealed in court that the two suspects are acquainted with Ahamad.

As Ahamad walked along the pavement, the suspects attacked him from opposite directions – one came from behind and the other approached from the front.

The one who was walking behind picked up his pace and suddenly choked the unsuspecting businessman. Even as the bandit wrestled his victim to the ground, the other ran up to them and began searching the victim’s pockets taking whatever he found. They then escaped by running away.

Ahamad told investigators that he was choked into a state of unconsciousness by the delinquents. He said that he only recalled being wrestled to the pavement and two men searching through his pockets.

Ahamad remained unconscious for a few minutes during which the perpetrators made good their escape.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Pollard is no stranger to the law and has been in and out of jail since 2018. As a 17-year-old, he was charged for stealing his own father’s gun, a .32 Taurus semi-automatic pistol valued at $250,000. His father reportedly decided to give him a second chance and decided to drop the charges and he was released. But Pollard did not change his ways.

The following year in March, he was slapped with five robbery charges with violence. The court remanded him first but later he was released on bail. Pollard, however, shortly after began robbing again and was eventually jailed one year for a robbery he committed in September 2019 with two accomplices.

Pollard and his accomplices ambushed the individual, Sachin Narine, on Camp Street, Georgetown, and stole his cell phone worth $45,000.

The man recalled that while being attacked Pollard had ordered him not to shout otherwise they (he and his accomplices) “will do him something.”

The youth served his sentence and was released in late 2020. Pollard would take a break but he continued to rob again and was labelled by one media outfit as a “court regular” after he was charged for committing more crimes that year.

His criminal ways continued in 2021 – in July 2021 he snatched a woman’s gold chain worth $70,000 in the Stabroek Market area – and was once again behind bars. He reportedly spent the remainder of the year in jail until he managed to secure bail. Perhaps preferring a life of crime, Pollard is once again behind bars for yet another robbery.