AG conducts successful PVC bow making seminar with School of the Nations

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana continues to make progress in the development stage of the sport in Guyana as the organization recently conducted a 3-day PVC bow making seminar with School of the Nations in the latter stages on January and early February.

The seminar began on January 29, proceeded to the following day and then concluded on February 5, 2022. This was in keeping with an agreement to jump-start archery in the school, since they formed the first school archery club in the country in August 2021.

According to Archery Guyana, “the participation and enthusiasm by the students and parents was overwhelming and heartening. They were excited to learn how a simple PVC pipe could be transformed into a bow capable of teaching the sport of Olympic recurve archery. This is the same type of bow-building seminar that was conducted with Archery Guyana by World Archery Americas Coach Diego Torres in 2015.”

The seminar was conducted by Archery Guyana’s Head Coach, Nicholas Hing, with the assistance of School of the Nations’ Physical Education teacher, Kenrick Cheeks and Mathematics and Physics teacher, Stefan Farier, who also documented the event with video photography and interviews for the school.

At the end of the seminar, the students were introduced to the actual use of the bow when they were taught the basics of archery.

The school’s archery club will now organize practice days and times with their student members so that Archery Guyana’s coaches will help with their development of the sport.