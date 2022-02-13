Latest update February 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AG conducts successful PVC bow making seminar with School of the Nations

Feb 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana continues to make progress in the development stage of the sport in Guyana as the organization recently conducted a 3-day PVC bow making seminar with School of the Nations in the latter stages on January and early February.

Archery Guyana’s coach Nicholas Hing (2nd left) watches onlookers observe one of the PVC made bow.

The seminar began on January 29, proceeded to the following day and then concluded on February 5, 2022. This was in keeping with an agreement to jump-start archery in the school, since they formed the first school archery club in the country in August 2021.
According to Archery Guyana, “the participation and enthusiasm by the students and parents was overwhelming and heartening. They were excited to learn how a simple PVC pipe could be transformed into a bow capable of teaching the sport of Olympic recurve archery. This is the same type of bow-building seminar that was conducted with Archery Guyana by World Archery Americas Coach Diego Torres in 2015.”
The seminar was conducted by Archery Guyana’s Head Coach, Nicholas Hing, with the assistance of School of the Nations’ Physical Education teacher, Kenrick Cheeks and Mathematics and Physics teacher, Stefan Farier, who also documented the event with video photography and interviews for the school.
At the end of the seminar, the students were introduced to the actual use of the bow when they were taught the basics of archery.
The school’s archery club will now organize practice days and times with their student members so that Archery Guyana’s coaches will help with their development of the sport.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

AG conducts successful PVC bow making seminar with School of the Nations

AG conducts successful PVC bow making seminar with School of the...

Feb 13, 2022

Kaieteur News – Archery Guyana continues to make progress in the development stage of the sport in Guyana as the organization recently conducted a 3-day PVC bow making seminar with School of...
Read More
Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan Royals – Pooran tops West Indian purchases

Hetmyer goes to Rajasthan Royals – Pooran...

Feb 13, 2022

Fitness Express on board GAPLF Novice/Junior Championship

Fitness Express on board GAPLF Novice/Junior...

Feb 13, 2022

Guyana’s 1st IGG swimming Gold Medalist to be laid to rest today

Guyana’s 1st IGG swimming Gold Medalist to be...

Feb 13, 2022

Thorne’s talent prompted historic BCB Fast Bowlers Clinic – Dr. Frank Denbow

Thorne’s talent prompted historic BCB Fast...

Feb 13, 2022

Guyana commences with thrilling last-wicket win over Volcanoes

Guyana commences with thrilling last-wicket win...

Feb 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A PRESIDENT OF SMALL THINGS

    Kaieteur News – When the PPP returned to power in 1992, there was an immediate reduction in the prices of a number... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]