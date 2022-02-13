3 more COVID-19 fatalities recorded – 65 new cases

Latest update February 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health recorded three more deaths due to COVID-19 complications. The latest fatalities are that of three women who died over the course of three days.
Two of the women, an 80-year-old who died on February 10 and a 57-year old who died on February 11, were unvaccinated and hailed from Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10). The third woman, a 49-year-old from Demerara-Mahaica (Region 4), was fully vaccinated and passed away on February 12.
Their deaths have pushed the national COVID-19 death toll to 1,193.
The Ministry also recorded 65 new infections, bringing the overall total to 62,221. Some 59,012 persons have recovered.
Currently, there are 11 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 1,927 individuals are in home isolation, 78 are in institutional isolation and 14 are in institutional quarantine.

